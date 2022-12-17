BNP’s mass procession in Dhaka pushed back to Dec 30

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has decided to push back its mass procession to Dec 30 due to an Awami League rally set for Dec 24.

But the party will hold mass processions on Dec 24 in other cities and districts across the country, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said at a media briefing at BNP's headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Saturday.

The BNP rescheduled the mass procession event following Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s request seeking a change in the plan ahead of the ruling party’s national convention in Dhaka, he added.