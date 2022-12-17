    বাংলা

    BNP’s mass procession in Dhaka pushed back to Dec 30

    The BNP decided to reschedule the event due to an Awami League rally set for Dec 24, a party leader says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM

    The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has decided to push back its mass procession to Dec 30 due to an Awami League rally set for Dec 24.

    But the party will hold mass processions on Dec 24 in other cities and districts across the country, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said at a media briefing at BNP's headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Saturday.

    The BNP rescheduled the mass procession event following Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s request seeking a change in the plan ahead of the ruling party’s national convention in Dhaka, he added.

    “The BNP doesn’t want conflict, it would like to solve the crisis in a peaceful way,” Nazrul said.

    Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the party's Standing Committee, announced the mass procession event to press their 10-point charter during BNP’s divisional rally in Dhaka on Dec 10.

    Repeating the allegations of vote rigging against the Awami League, Nazrul said the party leaders finalised Dec 30 for the mass processions as the ruling party took power on that day in 2018.

    “The move will remind people of the BNP’s fight against an unelected government and their efforts to establish a duly elected government,” he added.

    Some of the BNP’s major demands are: the resignation of the government through the dissolution of parliament, the formation of a new Election Commission and a caretaker government to oversee the next general election in line with the constitutional amendment brought in 1996 and the release of Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, and other arrested BNP leaders and activists.

    The party has yet to finalise the venues in the capital for the processions, according to Nazrul.

