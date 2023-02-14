US Secretary of State Blinken’s advisor Chollet arrives in Dhaka

Derek Chollet, a senior policy advisor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to “strengthen the bilateral relations”.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received him at Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday.

Chollet, a State Department counsellor, serves at the rank of under secretary as a senior policy advisor to Blinken on a wide range of issues and conducts special diplomatic assignments as directed by the secretary of state.

He is leading a seven-member US delegation visiting Bangladesh on Feb 14-15.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties between the governments of the two countries with an elevated focus on the Rohingya humanitarian response, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The delegation will meet with senior officials of the country to discuss coordination and response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, strengthening cooperation in international fora, and advancing the security partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, a State Department statement said on Monday.