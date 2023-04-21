Armed gang robs homebound microbus passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic before Eid

A gang of armed muggers have robbed the passengers of a microbus stuck in traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila during Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The gang of up to 12 muggers looted cash, mobiles and gold ornaments from the holidaymakers after shattering the window glasses of the vehicle in the wee hours of Friday.

Prothom Alo’s Senior Sub-Editor Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, along with his family and relatives, was travelling to his village home in Rangpur on the microbus. They came under attack near the Forest Range Office in Chandra.