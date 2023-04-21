Armed gang robs homebound microbus passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic before Eid

A gang of armed muggers have robbed the passengers of a microbus stuck in traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila during Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
The gang of up to 12 muggers looted cash, mobiles and gold ornaments from the holidaymakers after shattering the window glasses of the vehicle in the wee hours of Friday.
Prothom Alo’s Senior Sub-Editor Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, along with his family and relatives, was travelling to his village home in Rangpur on the microbus. They came under attack near the Forest Range Office in Chandra.
Kamal said the muggers took away gold earrings from one of his relatives, hurting her earlobes. She was taken to a local clinic where she required stitches on her injured earlobes. Other injured people also received first aid.
Police rushed to the scene after the incident was reported, said Kaliakair Police Station chief Akbar Ali Khan.
The criminals fled into the forest after the robbery, he said.
“As the victims did not open the window glasses, the robbers smashed them down with sharp weapons and started to beat them indiscriminately, looting money and mobiles.”
Police were trying to arrest the criminals, the officer said.
Microbus driver Alamgir Hossain said the robbers covered their faces with pieces of cloth.