Govt cancels appointment of Shagar Hossain weeks after naming him APS to president

The government has cancelled the appointment of Mohammad Shagor Hossain three weeks after naming him an assistant private secretary to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on the matter on Sunday, saying the decision was made as per the wish of the president himself.
President Shahabuddin appointed Sagar, son of Abdul Mannan from Jatrabari, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Azizul Haque as his APS on Aug 6.
The notice did not mention any reason for reversing Shagor’s appointment.
However, Shagor’s work as a journalist under various media outlets came under scrutiny by many on social media following the announcement of his appointment.