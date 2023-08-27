    বাংলা

    Govt cancels appointment of Shagar Hossain weeks after naming him APS to president

    Shagor’s work as a journalist came under scrutiny by many on social media following his appointment

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 05:20 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 05:20 PM

    The government has cancelled the appointment of Mohammad Shagor Hossain three weeks after naming him an assistant private secretary to President Mohammed Shahabuddin. 

    The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on the matter on Sunday, saying the decision was made as per the wish of the president himself. 

    President Shahabuddin appointed Sagar, son of Abdul Mannan from Jatrabari, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Azizul Haque as his APS on Aug 6. 

    The notice did not mention any reason for reversing Shagor’s appointment. 

    However, Shagor’s work as a journalist under various media outlets came under scrutiny by many on social media following the announcement of his appointment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Savar school teacher Kibria was murdered for money, says RAB
    Savar teacher was murdered for money: RAB
    A false note calling the victim a homosexual was left next to the teacher’s body to mislead law enforcement, the RAB says
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Kamruzzaman Sagar’s artworks give us a contemplative glimpse into our power of imagination
    Hospitals grapple with bed shortage as dengue cases surge
    Hospitals face bed crisis as dengue cases rise
    A total of 1,360 patients have been admitted to the 900-bed Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital
    A woman came to Dhaka for medical treatment. She was then run over by a garbage truck
    Woman run over by garbage truck in Dhaka
    Nazma Begum, 46, was brought to Dhaka from Bhola by her son for medical treatment

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin