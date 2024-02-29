None of five children burnt in Bhasan Char fire survived

None of the five children burnt in a gas cylinder fire at the Rohingya settlement on Bhasan Char island could be saved as another child has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll to five.

Three-year-old Rushmina, who gave a single name, died during treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Thursday, according to Brig Gen Shameem Ahsan, director of the hospital.

Five of the seven burn victims admitted at the CMCH have died.

Rushmina had 50 percent of her body burnt and her respiratory tract was severely damaged, Shameem added.

The fire started after a man opened a cylinder before returning it for a refill at Cluster 81 of the Asrayan-3 housing project on Saturday, according to police.