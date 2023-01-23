    বাংলা

    Police arrest bus driver, his aide over death of Northern University student

    Nadia, who was a passenger on her friend’s motorcycle, died after a bus hit the two-wheeler near Jamuna Future Park

    Police have arrested a bus driver and his assistant in connection with the death of a university student near Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park on Pragati Sarani.

    The men were taken into custody on Monday following several raids across the capital, said Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Ahad of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan division.

    The arrestees have been identified as Md Liton, 38, and Abul Khayer, 22.

    The victim, 24-year-old Nadia, was a first-year pharmacy student at Northern University.

    Nadia, who was a passenger on her friend Mehedi Hasan’s motorcycle, was crushed under the front wheels of a bus after it hit the two-wheeler around 1 pm on Sunday, according to Bhatara Police Station Inspector Rafiqul Haque.

    Nadia was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

    Mehedi survived the crash and was questioned by police. Police later seized the 'Victor Paribahan' bus.

    Following the crash, students blocked the Kalshi road for an hour and a half in protest on Sunday.

    Ahad said that a case has been filed on the incident under the Road Transport Act.

