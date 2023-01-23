Police arrest bus driver, his aide over death of Northern University student

Police have arrested a bus driver and his assistant in connection with the death of a university student near Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park on Pragati Sarani.

The men were taken into custody on Monday following several raids across the capital, said Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Ahad of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan division.

The arrestees have been identified as Md Liton, 38, and Abul Khayer, 22.

The victim, 24-year-old Nadia, was a first-year pharmacy student at Northern University.