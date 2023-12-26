18 parliamentary poll candidates own over Tk 1 billion in assets: TIB

Around 27 percent of candidates in the upcoming general elections own Tk 10 million in assets while 18 others own over Tk 1 billion, according to a report by Transparency International Bangladesh.

The TIB revealed the data on Tuesday after reviewing affidavits submitted by the aspirant candidates to the Election Commission.

“According to the affidavits, the number of candidates with Tk 10 million in yearly income is 164,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said.