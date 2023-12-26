    বাংলা

    18 parliamentary poll candidates own over Tk 1 billion in assets: TIB

    Around 27 percent of candidates in the general elections own Tk 10 million in assets, the watchdog days

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 12:38 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 12:38 PM

    Around 27 percent of candidates in the upcoming general elections own Tk 10 million in assets while 18 others own over Tk 1 billion, according to a report by Transparency International Bangladesh.

    The TIB revealed the data on Tuesday after reviewing affidavits submitted by the aspirant candidates to the Election Commission.

    “According to the affidavits, the number of candidates with Tk 10 million in yearly income is 164,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said.

    He pointed out that the civil society organisation does not inspect the sources of the income.

    As many as 1,896 candidates are running in the elections. One of the candidates among them showed assets worth Tk 13.45 billion, the most among other contenders.

    The number of business leaders running in the election rose to 57 percent this year, while they make up 62 percent of the MPs in the current parliament.

    The participation of business leaders rose by 21 percent in the past 15 years, the TIB added.

    RELATED STORIES
    TIB singing from BNP's pre-election hymn sheet, says Quader
    TIB singing off BNP's hymn sheet: Quader
    The Awami League leader emphasises the government's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and participatory election
    Bangladesh to buy 3 million tonnes of crude oil from Middle Eastern nations
    Bangladesh to buy 3m tonnes of crude oil
    Half of the oil is set to be procured from two companies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi
    Bangladesh exports fall 6% to $4.8bn in November
    Exports fall 6% in November
    The gloomy data came after worker unrest over pay hike demands roiled the apparel sector for several days in the beginning of November
    Bangladesh receives $1.93bn remittances in November with 21% year-on-year growth
    Remittances grow 21% YoY in November
    The inward remittance flow shrinked in November compared to the previous month

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury