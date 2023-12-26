18 parliamentary poll candidates own over Tk 1 billion in assets: TIB

Around 27 percent of candidates in the upcoming general elections own Tk 10 million in assets while 18 others own over Tk 1 billion, according to a report by Transparency International Bangladesh.
The TIB revealed the data on Tuesday after reviewing affidavits submitted by the aspirant candidates to the Election Commission.
“According to the affidavits, the number of candidates with Tk 10 million in yearly income is 164,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said.
He pointed out that the civil society organisation does not inspect the sources of the income.
As many as 1,896 candidates are running in the elections. One of the candidates among them showed assets worth Tk 13.45 billion, the most among other contenders.
The number of business leaders running in the election rose to 57 percent this year, while they make up 62 percent of the MPs in the current parliament.
The participation of business leaders rose by 21 percent in the past 15 years, the TIB added.