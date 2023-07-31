‘Don't worry about minor agitations’, Hasina says amid BNP’s anti-government protests

Amid the BNP’s “final push” to topple the government, Sheikh Hasina has said she sees no reason for the ruling Awami League to be worried about “minor” street agitations.

"Don't worry about minor movements; the people are with us, so there's nothing to fear,” the prime minister said while addressing the Bangabandhu Public Administration Award 2023 event at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.

“We will not tolerate any more arson-terrorism, and it will never be accepted,” she was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

"We have no objection to any movement. However, we won't let anyone play with the lives of our people."