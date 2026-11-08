Tarique calls for efficient, honest and humane administration for the people

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged civil servants to make public administration more responsive to citizens, saying success depends on an efficient, honest and humane administration.

The premier was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 81st foundation training course for new BCS officers at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre in Savar on Sunday night.

“These qualities enrich not only an official but also the state and government,” he said.

The four-month course concluded with Tarique presenting certificates to its 10 top performers.

He wished the officers success and urged them to apply their knowledge at work.

“People of any age must be able to seek help at government offices without facing harassment,” he said, reminding them: “Treat others as you would want them to treat you.”

Officials must follow the law but deal with people humanely, he said. Instead of telling an applicant to correct a mistake, an officer should identify the error and explain how it could be fixed.

Tarique urged the officers to accept postings anywhere in the country and in any position, warning against sacrificing integrity for preferred jobs or promotions.

Civil servants could support political parties, he said, but such support must be reflected “at the ballot box, not in government offices”.

Their job was to implement the government’s election manifesto, which had become the people’s mandate through their votes.

He also called on them to keep homes, offices and the environment clean.