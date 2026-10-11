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Every penny of public money must serve national interests, PM tells officials

He calls on public employees to discharge their duties with sincerity

Every penny of public money must serve national interests, PM tells officials

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 10:04 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 10:04 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged government employees to act responsibly to ensure that every penny of public money is spent in the national interest.

His Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said the prime minister made the call on Sunday during a meeting held at the fisheries and livestock ministry to review the ministry's operations and the progress of several development projects.

According to the official, Tarique told the meeting: "The government will certainly allocate budgets to achieve the targets of approved projects.

“This is public money. I hope you [civil servants] will ensure that every single penny of public money is spent correctly in the nation's interest and for the welfare of the people."

Tarique was briefed on the ongoing activities of the ministry, its approved development projects, as well as future work plans and targets during the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he called on all concerned to perform their duties with sincerity, saying: "Let us all try, for as long as each of us holds this opportunity, to utilise it properly for the people and the country."

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