    National Eidgah gears up for Eid-ul-Azha congregation

    Preparations have been made to accommodate around 35,000 devotees at the Eidgah field for the main congregation on Thursday

    Published : 26 June 2023, 07:51 AM
    The National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka is set to hold the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation at 7:30 am on Thursday.

    In case of bad weather, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka South City Corporation spokesman Md Abu Naser said on Monday.

    “Preparations for the Eid congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan are almost complete. The main congregation will be held at 7:30 am.”

    The DSCC said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well.

