17 houses burnt, cattle killed in Chattogram’s Karnafuli

Fire Service personnel, accompanied by firefighting robots, are working to douse the blaze, an official says
A deadly fire has charred at least 17 tin-roofed houses and killed two cows in Karnafuli’s Ichanagar area in Chattogram.
According to Karnafuli Fire Station, the fire broke out around 2 am on Tuesday at a barn in Patharghata Union.
Two units from the fire service brought the flames under control after two hours of effort around 4 am on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnafuli Fire Station Control Room.
Fire Service officials say the fire may have started from a mosquito coil, but have yet to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.
Meanwhile, the devastating fire that broke out at S Alam sugar mill in Karnafuli's Ichapur on Monday afternoon has yet to be extinguished.