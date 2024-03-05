    বাংলা

    17 houses burnt, cattle killed in Chattogram’s Karnafuli

    Two units from the fire service were able to bring the flames under control around 4 am on Tuesday morning

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 5 March 2024, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 06:55 AM

    A deadly fire has charred at least 17 tin-roofed houses and killed two cows in Karnafuli’s Ichanagar area in Chattogram.

    According to Karnafuli Fire Station, the fire broke out around 2 am on Tuesday at a barn in Patharghata Union.

    Two units from the fire service brought the flames under control after two hours of effort around 4 am on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnafuli Fire Station Control Room.

    Fire Service officials say the fire may have started from a mosquito coil, but have yet to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

    Meanwhile, the devastating fire that broke out at S Alam sugar mill in Karnafuli's Ichapur on Monday afternoon has yet to be extinguished.

