17 houses burnt, cattle killed in Chattogram’s Karnafuli

A deadly fire has charred at least 17 tin-roofed houses and killed two cows in Karnafuli’s Ichanagar area in Chattogram.

According to Karnafuli Fire Station, the fire broke out around 2 am on Tuesday at a barn in Patharghata Union.

Two units from the fire service brought the flames under control after two hours of effort around 4 am on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnafuli Fire Station Control Room.