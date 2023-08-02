Bangladesh records 2,711 new dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,711 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections to 57,127 this year.

The death toll rose to 273 as the mosquito-borne virus killed 12 more patients in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 1,581 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but all the deaths occurred in the capital. On Wednesday morning, 9,325 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,869 of them were in Dhaka.