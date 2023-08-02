    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 2,711 new dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day

    The overall tally of infections this year stands at 57,127, as the death toll rises to 273

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 August 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 01:20 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,711 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections to 57,127 this year.

    The death toll rose to 273 as the mosquito-borne virus killed 12 more patients in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

    As many as 1,581 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but all the deaths occurred in the capital. On Wednesday morning, 9,325 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,869 of them were in Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 2,584 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day
    2,584 dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day
    The number of dengue patients hospitalised this year stands at 54,416, while the death toll rises to 261
    Bangladesh logs record 2,653 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll reaches 215
    Record 2,653 new dengue cases, 14 more deaths
    The death toll stands at 215 as the caseload crosses 40,000 this year
    Bangladesh logs record 2,418 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll crosses 200
    Record 2,418 new dengue cases, deaths cross 200
    The death toll stands at 201 as the caseload reaches 37,688
    Bangladesh dengue death toll since January hits 100
    Dengue death toll reaches 100 this year
    The number of cases recorded over the past 24 hours was a record 1,623 infections

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding