    6 policemen sacked for 'stealing Bitcoins' from detainee in Chattogram

    Members of the Detective Branch allegedly transferred Tk 30 million worth of Bitcoins from the man's Binance account

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2024, 10:07 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 10:07 AM

    Six members of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch have been dismissed on charges of misappropriating cryptocurrency worth millions from a man they had detained in their custody.

    CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy issued the expulsion order and launched a departmental case against the policemen following a probe on Tuesday.

    Additional Deputy Commissioner Spina Rani Pramanik confirmed the matter on Thursday.

    The expelled policemen are -- Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babul Mia, Md Shah Paran Jannat, Moinul Hossain, Constable Jahidur Rahman and Abdur Rahman.

    Another officer, Inspector Ruhul Amin, has also been asked to provide an explanation for the incident.

    On Mar 1, several news outlets published an article stating that DB inspectors had stolen Tk 35 million from a freelancer in Chattogram.

    Later, a three-strong investigation committee was formed by the city police to look into the matter.

    Earlier on Feb 26, a team of detectives raided the Gulbagh residential area under Bayazid Bostami Police Station, detaining two individuals named Abu Bakkar Siddiqui and Faizul Amin on charges of online gambling.

    The suspects were later taken to the court in connection with a complaint filed over the matter.

    Upon his release, Abu Bakkar complained that he was detained at the Mansurabad DB Office all night following his arrest.

    During that time, the policemen transferred Tk 30 million worth of Bitcoins from his Binance account, along with Tk 1 million from his bank account, he alleged.

