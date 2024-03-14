6 policemen sacked for 'stealing Bitcoins' from detainee in Chattogram

Six members of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch have been dismissed on charges of misappropriating cryptocurrency worth millions from a man they had detained in their custody.

CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy issued the expulsion order and launched a departmental case against the policemen following a probe on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Spina Rani Pramanik confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The expelled policemen are -- Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babul Mia, Md Shah Paran Jannat, Moinul Hossain, Constable Jahidur Rahman and Abdur Rahman.

Another officer, Inspector Ruhul Amin, has also been asked to provide an explanation for the incident.