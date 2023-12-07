Arsonists set fire to bus in Motijheel on second day of BNP blockade

Arsonists have set fire to a Gazipur Paribahan bus in Dhaka’s Motijheel on the second day of the 48-hour nationwide transport blockade announced by BNP.

The incident took place at Bak Chattar around 9:30 am on Thursday.

Two units of the fire service rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire, said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room.