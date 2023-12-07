    বাংলা

    Arsonists set fire to bus in Motijheel on second day of BNP blockade

    A seat located at the back of the bus was damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 06:39 AM

    Arsonists have set fire to a Gazipur Paribahan bus in Dhaka’s Motijheel on the second day of the 48-hour nationwide transport blockade announced by BNP.

    The incident took place at Bak Chattar around 9:30 am on Thursday.

    Two units of the fire service rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire, said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room.

    However, locals managed to extinguish the fire before the firefighters arrived.

    Motijheel Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad said that a seat at the back of the bus was set on fire.

    “Only the seat was damaged. There were no casualties.”

    The BNP, the largest opposition group in the country, has been enforcing shutdowns and blockades since police cracked down on its rally in Dhaka on Oct 28, prompting deadly clashes. Daily reports of vandalism and vehicular arson have marred the ongoing protest programmes.

