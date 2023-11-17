Cyclone Midhili weakens after crossing Bangladesh coast

Cyclone Midhili has barreled past the Bangladesh coast and weakened into a deep depression with winds gusting up to 88 kph.

The cyclone weakened into a deep depression and now lies over Patuakhali and adjoining areas, the Met Office said on Friday.

The cyclonic storm reached the coast around 3 pm on Friday and was likely to move northeastwards further inland before weakening gradually by giving precipitation, it said.