Cyclone Midhili weakens after crossing Bangladesh coast

Cyclone Midhili has barreled past the Bangladesh coast and weakened into a deep depression with winds gusting up to 88 kph.
The cyclone weakened into a deep depression and now lies over Patuakhali and adjoining areas, the Met Office said on Friday.
The cyclonic storm reached the coast around 3 pm on Friday and was likely to move northeastwards further inland before weakening gradually by giving precipitation, it said.
Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay. Squally weather may continue over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country, the Met Office added.
The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower danger signal 7 and hoist local cautionary signal 3 instead, according to the Met Office’s latest bulletin.
The ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3, lowering it from danger signal 6.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.