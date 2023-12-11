51 aspirants regain right to run for general election on second day of appeal hearing

Another 51 election aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.
The commission heard appeals of 100 hopefuls on the second day of hearing on Monday.
A total of 107 candidates, whose nomination was scrapped for different reasons, have regained candidacy in two days.
On the second day, the EC rejected 41 appeals and kept the decision on eight others pending.
On Sunday, the commission reinstated the candidacy of 56 aspirants, rejected the appeals of 32 candidates and kept pending the decision over the candidacy of six people.
The hearing of the appeals will continue until Dec 15. A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. After scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, and 561 of them sought reinstatement.
Aggrieved candidates still have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.