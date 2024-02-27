Fire rips through furniture shops in Dhaka's Badda

As many as seven firefighting units have rushed to the spot to douse the fire
A fire has swept through several furniture shops in Dhaka's Badda.
The fire reportedly broke out at the shops opposite Suvastu Tower around 4 am on Tuesday.
Six firefighting units were dispatched and took control of the situation around 5:45 am, said Rafi Al Farooq, Fire Service Control Room officer.
One of the firefighters was injured during the efforts to douse the flames, he added.
Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.