    Fire rips through furniture shops in Dhaka's Badda

    A firefighter was injured during efforts to douse the flames

    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 03:26 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 03:26 AM

    A fire has swept through several furniture shops in Dhaka's Badda.

    The fire reportedly broke out at the shops opposite Suvastu Tower around 4 am on Tuesday.

    Six firefighting units were dispatched and took control of the situation around 5:45 am, said Rafi Al Farooq, Fire Service Control Room officer.

    One of the firefighters was injured during the efforts to douse the flames, he added.

    Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

