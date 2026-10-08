Fire on air-conditioned bus parked in Mohakhali

A fire has broken out on an air-conditioned bus parked next to the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Thursday.

The fire was brought under control in around 14 minutes through the efforts of two units of firefighters.

The fire broke out on the Prime AC bus beside the Mohakhali Bus Terminal around 1:46pm on Thursday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Fire Service Control Room officer Anwarul Islam Dolon told bdnews24.com that two Fire Service units went to the scene after the incident was reported and began efforts to put out the fire. The flames were fully extinguished around 2pm.

The officer said the fire sparked from the vehicle's air conditioner soon after it arrived at Mohakhali Bus Terminal from Sherpur, possibly due to an electrical glitch. There were no casualties in the incident.