October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Fire on air-conditioned bus parked in Mohakhali

The fire broke out on the bus parked next to the Mohakhali bus terminal around 1:46pm on Thursday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence says

Fire on air-conditioned bus parked in Mohakhali

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 03:21 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 03:21 PM

A fire has broken out on an air-conditioned bus parked next to the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Thursday.

The fire was brought under control in around 14 minutes through the efforts of two units of firefighters.

The fire broke out on the Prime AC bus beside the Mohakhali Bus Terminal around 1:46pm on Thursday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Image

Fire Service Control Room officer Anwarul Islam Dolon told bdnews24.com that two Fire Service units went to the scene after the incident was reported and began efforts to put out the fire. The flames were fully extinguished around 2pm.

The officer said the fire sparked from the vehicle's air conditioner soon after it arrived at Mohakhali Bus Terminal from Sherpur, possibly due to an electrical glitch. There were no casualties in the incident.

Related Stories
Malaysia shuts schools as haze worsens
Malaysia shuts schools as haze worsens
Man held with 1,163 turtles at Dhaka airport
Man held with 1,163 turtles at Dhaka airport
Is air pollution stealing your sleep?
Is air pollution stealing your sleep?
US air traffic system faces mounting technology risks
US air traffic system faces mounting technology risks
Read More
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More