Fire breaks out at Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka

A fire has broken out on the ground floor of the Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka’s Kurmitola.

Panic spread through the building when the fire started at the 13-storey building on Saturday afternoon.

Four fire service units are working to bring the fire under control, said Raqibul Islam, the officer on duty at the Fire Service Control Room. The source of the fire has yet to be found.

“We believe the fire started in a garbage container on the ground floor. Smoke has clouded the entire area.”

The cause of the fire is not yet clear and no casualties have been reported so far, the fire service official said.