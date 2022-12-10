    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka

    The fire started on the ground floor of the 13-storey building in the capital’s Kurmitola

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM

    A fire has broken out on the ground floor of the Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka’s Kurmitola.

    Panic spread through the building when the fire started at the 13-storey building on Saturday afternoon.

    Four fire service units are working to bring the fire under control, said Raqibul Islam, the officer on duty at the Fire Service Control Room. The source of the fire has yet to be found.

    “We believe the fire started in a garbage container on the ground floor. Smoke has clouded the entire area.”

    The cause of the fire is not yet clear and no casualties have been reported so far, the fire service official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police are stationed at Sayedabad's Gopalbagh, the venue for the BNP's antigovernment rally.
    Police vow to tackle any disturbance as BNP rallies in Dhaka
    The road to the BNP office has been closed once again as police remain on high alert
    Two Rohingya men die in shootout at Ukhiya refugee camp
    2 Rohingya men die in Cox’s Bazar shootout
    The shootout occurred between a group of criminals and the APBn team at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp
    Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh
    Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh
    The ruling Awami League deliberately arranged the disruption to cut off communications, alleged party activists
    The Gabtoli Bus Terminal in Dhaka is largely empty on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, ahead of the BNP divisional rally. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Buses shun streets ahead of BNP’s rally
    Traffic on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically ahead of the rally

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher