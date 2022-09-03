Hasina pledges houses for Bangladesh tea estate workers

Besides a pay rise, the tea workers have been demanding the ownership of the land they have been living on through a 175-year family lineage. Following the law, the residents of the areas surrounding the tea gardens have won ownership of the land they are living on, but no such luck for these workers despite their hard labour and active contribution to the economy.

During the meeting with Hasina, they also demanded an increase in their maternity leave, medical and ambulance services and higher education for their children.

Hasina said she would look into the demands. “My father [Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] liberated the country for the hardworking farmers and workers. I can’t accept that they will live in misery.”

“My father gave them voting rights. They can’t remain landless. I will arrange a house for every family.”

She hoped the owners would take care of the workers as they promised in the meeting with her.