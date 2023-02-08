Woman, 10-year-old twin daughters spent a week starving in isolation in Uttara flat

The woman and her 10-year-old twin daughters, rescued unconscious from a flat in Dhaka’s Uttara, had spent at least one week in isolation without any food, electricity or gas.

They were admitted to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and then transferred to the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital after police rescued them on Sunday.

In her mid-30s, Shafana Afifa Shyami inherited the flat from her father, a Supreme Court lawyer, who had two wives and six children.

She had schizophrenia, police said, citing her relatives.

Shafana was the only girl among five children of her mother, and her four brothers are well-heeled in society, with one of them being an administrative cadre officer.

Her cousin Jahura Ratan Rupa visited her at the hospital on Monday. Rupa said she went to Shafana’s house on Feb 2, but no one answered the door or calls made through the intercom.