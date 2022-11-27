    বাংলা

    Water transport workers go on strike over Tk 20,000 minimum wage

    A nationwide transport strike is underway to call for a 10-point list of demands

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 05:54 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 05:54 AM

    Water transport workers have started a nationwide strike over a 12-point charter of demands, including calls for a minimum salary of Tk 20,000.

    The strike, under the banner of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad, began on Sunday midnight.

    Some of the demands are:

    · The minimum wage of water transport workers should be set at Tk 20,000

    · Labourers going to India should be provided with landing passes

    · Restrictions on overnight movement of bulkheads should be relaxed

    · Cargo transport policies should be fully implemented in Bangladesh ports

    · Construction of a shelter at Chattogram port and the lease of Charpara Ghat should be cancelled

    · The ongoing supply of fuel oil through the pipeline from Chattogram port should be stopped

    No launches have left Dhaka’s Sadarghat due to the strike.

    Humayun Ahmed, transport inspector of BIWTA, said that one launch left for Bhola on Sunday morning while 35 launches have docked at the pontoon.

    About 10 launches on the Elisha route of Chandpur and Bhola are not leaving due to strike, he said.

    Badiuzzaman Badal, senior vice chairman of the Launch Owners Association, sad that the workers get a minimum salary of Tk 10,000 and it is not possible to accept their salary demand of Tk 20,000 as the number of launch travellers has decreased.

    He said that many meetings were held with the government and the owners over several months. A committee has also been formed, but the workers still chose to go on strike.

    RELATED STORIES
    Students are charged exorbitant fees, face instability at unregulated hostels in Farmgate
    Unregulated Dhaka hostels are fleecing students
    As new students come to Dhaka for their studies, they face exorbitant accommodation costs. Some older students are being kicked out too
    Three Indian citizens among 12 arrested with 7.5 kg gold in Dhaka's Keraniganj
    12 held with 7.5 kg gold near Dhaka
    The news of the seizure comes amid reports of several large consignments of gold being confiscated at Jashore borders
    Garment worker ‘gang-raped’ in Sherpur, five men accused
    Garment worker ‘gang-raped’ in Sherpur
    The plaintiff was on her way to attend an Islamic lecture when she was allegedly abducted and then gang-raped at a local fisheries project
    12 farmers arrested in Pabna for defaulting on loans ranging from Tk 25,000-Tk 30,000
    12 farmers arrested in Pabna for defaulting on loans
    Some of the arrested farmers claimed that they have paid their dues in full

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher