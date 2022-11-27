Water transport workers go on strike over Tk 20,000 minimum wage

No launches have left Dhaka’s Sadarghat due to the strike.

Humayun Ahmed, transport inspector of BIWTA, said that one launch left for Bhola on Sunday morning while 35 launches have docked at the pontoon.

About 10 launches on the Elisha route of Chandpur and Bhola are not leaving due to strike, he said.

Badiuzzaman Badal, senior vice chairman of the Launch Owners Association, sad that the workers get a minimum salary of Tk 10,000 and it is not possible to accept their salary demand of Tk 20,000 as the number of launch travellers has decreased.

He said that many meetings were held with the government and the owners over several months. A committee has also been formed, but the workers still chose to go on strike.