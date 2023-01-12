Traffic gridlock grips Dhaka as devotees flock to Islamic congregation

Commuters in Dhaka have been reeling from an unrelenting traffic gridlock that formed near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a large number of devotees streamed into Tongi for the Bishwa Ijtema, the largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj.

The tailback stretched out to the Mohakhali and Tejgaon areas as well on Thursday.

Md Salahuddin, a traffic police inspector at Mohakhali, said that the flow of traffic on the airport road started to slow down in the early hours of the day and came to a complete halt in the morning.

However, the movement of vehicles resumed again after 11:30 am, he said.