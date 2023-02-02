Queen Mathilde of Belgium to visit Bangladesh

She will call on President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will receive the queen at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Feb 6.

Mathilde, one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals advocates of the UN secretary general, will visit a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, a garment factory, a local school and flood-related projects.

She is also scheduled to visit a UNDP water project in Khulna.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Seheli Sabrin, will speak in weekly media briefings as part of a new ministry initiative. She is the director general of the ministry's public diplomacy division.