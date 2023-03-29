    বাংলা

    3 Rohingya workers died in landslide while cutting hill in Ukhiya

    Police could not confirm if anyone else was missing as those involved in cutting the hills went into hiding

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 March 2023, 03:01 PM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 03:01 PM

    Three Rohingya refugee workers have died in a landslide while illegally cutting a hill at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

    The incident occurred in the Muhuripara area in the early hours of Wednesday, said Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali.

    The dead were identified as Syed Akbar, Zahid Hussain and Noor Kabir from different refugee camps.

    According to Ali, a gang employs Rohingya workers to secretly cut hills. Some workers were crushed under the soil during the landslide between 3:30 am and 4:00 am while cutting the hill.

    Upon receiving information, police, fire service, and forest department officials rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

    Ali said the bodies were sent for autopsy to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, and police were taking legal action over the incident.

