Sitakunda oxygen plant blast might have originated at air separation unit: investigators

Investigators believe the deadly blast at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant at Sitakunda in Chattogram might have originated in its air separation unit.

Members of the committee formed by the district administration visited the site and collected evidence on Sunday, a day after the explosion killed six people and injured 24 others.

“Initially we suspect the blast originated in the air separation column of the oxygen plant,” said Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hossain, who is heading the investigation.