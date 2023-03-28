Police arrest three suspects in architect Imtiaz murder case

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of architect Imtiaz Mohammad Bhuiyan, whose body was recovered after he went missing earlier in March.

The suspects, Millat Hossain Munna alias Moon, 19, Ehsan alias Megh, 23, and Anwar Hossain, 38, were apprehended in Sirajganj, Dhaka, and Narayanganj, said Md Golam Sabur, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

According to Sabur, 47-year old Imtiaz and the suspects were members of a LGBTQ community and they knew each other through a dating app for LGBTQ people. Megh is a person of the third gender.