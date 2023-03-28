    বাংলা

    Police arrest three suspects in architect Imtiaz murder case

    Police say Imtiaz and the arrestees were members of a LGBTQ community

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 March 2023, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 08:20 PM

    Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of architect Imtiaz Mohammad Bhuiyan, whose body was recovered after he went missing earlier in March.

    The suspects, Millat Hossain Munna alias Moon, 19, Ehsan alias Megh, 23, and Anwar Hossain, 38, were apprehended in Sirajganj, Dhaka, and Narayanganj, said Md Golam Sabur, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

    According to Sabur, 47-year old Imtiaz and the suspects were members of a LGBTQ community and they knew each other through a dating app for LGBTQ people. Megh is a person of the third gender.

    Imtiaz left his home in Dhaka’s Tejgaon and went to a house in Kalabagan where he met with Alif, another member of the group identified with a single name, said Sabur.

    The three suspects and another person, Arafat, barged into the house and demanded money from Imtiaz in an attempt to blackmail him, the police officer said.  

    They beat him up as he refused to pay the sum and died at one stage of the assault, Sabur said.

    The three suspects then fled to India’s Tripura after dumping the body in Munshiganj, he said.

    Police recovered the body on Mar 8 and the family identified him later.

    The suspects returned home under pressure after the law enforcers notified Tripura police about the matter, Sabur said.

    Efforts are underway to arrest the two other accused, Arafat and Alif, he said.

    Fahmida Zerin, Imtiaz's wife, said her husband had left home saying he needed to print a design on Mar 7 afternoon and never returned.

    RELATED STORIES
    Interpol issues red notice for murder suspect Arav Khan
    Interpol issues red notice for Arav
    He is a key suspect in the murder of a policeman in Dhaka five years ago
    How a medical student ended up in Arav's 'crime world'
    How a medical student ended up in Arav's 'crime world'
    Suraiya Akter Keya was charged alongside Arav with the 2018 murder of policeman Mamun Imran Khan
    Murder suspect Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister
    Arav hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister
    Dubai police have kept him under surveillance after Interpol issued a red notice against him, says the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi
    Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan, a suspect in police murder
    Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan
    Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates, joined by many Bangladeshi celebrities

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain