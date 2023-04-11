Hasina to take four-day trip to Japan starting Apr 25

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to go to Japan on Apr 25 for a four-day visit to the East Asian nation.
Hasina was invited by her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who will hold a meeting with her and host a working dinner in her honour, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Hasina will also have an audience with Naruhito, the emperor of Japan.
The prime minister was scheduled to go on a trip to Japan in March 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.
Last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been making preparations for Hasina to visit Japan from Nov 29 to Dec 1. They even released a press release setting the schedule.
However, the visit was delayed following a meeting between Hasina and visiting Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke in Dhaka.
During the upcoming visit, Hasina is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with bilateral meetings.
In addition, the prime minister will present the “Friends of the Liberation War” honour to a few Japanese nationals.
Bangladesh and Japan are expected to sign a number of memoranda of cooperation during the visit.
It is set to be Hasina’s sixth visit to Japan. She had previously visited the country in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.
Both the governments of Bangladesh and Japan hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.