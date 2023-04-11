Hasina to take four-day trip to Japan starting Apr 25

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to go to Japan on Apr 25 for a four-day visit to the East Asian nation.

Hasina was invited by her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who will hold a meeting with her and host a working dinner in her honour, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hasina will also have an audience with Naruhito, the emperor of Japan.

The prime minister was scheduled to go on a trip to Japan in March 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.