USAID provides $75m in aid to Rohingya, host community in Bangladesh

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing an additional $75 million in humanitarian assistance to help vulnerable Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and members of the Bangladeshi host community meet ongoing needs exacerbated by the increasing costs of food and fuel.

With this new funding, USAID will work with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and logistics support, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The new funding will provide critical and life-saving assistance to nearly 600,000 people, it said.

The food and nutrition assistance includes electronic vouchers for staple and fresh foods at designated distribution sites as well as support to feeding programs for malnourished children six months to five years of age, and pregnant and lactating women.