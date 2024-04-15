    বাংলা

    Fire at power plant disrupts supply to Sylhet

    The Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence believes it is now under control

    The Fire Service have doused a fire that broke out at the Kumargaon Power Plant in Sylhet after an hour of effort.

    The fire broke out around 9am on Monday, said Mohammed Abdur Rahman, deputy assistant director of the Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    Power supply to some neighbourhoods adjacent to the Kumargaon Power Plant has been temporarily halted following the fire incident.

    At least seven units of firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. "The flames were brought completely under control at 10:01 am," said Abdur Rahman.

    "We don't foresee a major issue developing and two units of firefighters are still working at the site," he said.

    The officer didn't provide any information about the casualties, saying they would provide details after an investigation.

    The fire was ignited at an abandoned air filter of a water treatment plant in the Kumargaon 225 MW Power Plant, said an assistant engineer who wished to remain anonymous.

    "The Fire Service was informed and they started working to put out the fire," he said.

    "Due to the fire, power supply to some of the areas in Sylhet has been interrupted. It will take a few hours to normalise the supply," said Abdul Kadir, chief engineer at the Sylhet Region of Bangladesh Power Development Board.

