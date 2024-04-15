Fire at power plant disrupts supply to Sylhet

The Fire Service have doused a fire that broke out at the Kumargaon Power Plant in Sylhet after an hour of effort.

The fire broke out around 9am on Monday, said Mohammed Abdur Rahman, deputy assistant director of the Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Power supply to some neighbourhoods adjacent to the Kumargaon Power Plant has been temporarily halted following the fire incident.

At least seven units of firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. "The flames were brought completely under control at 10:01 am," said Abdur Rahman.