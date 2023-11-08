Stun grenade explosion inside APC leaves policemen injured

The blast tore off the wrist of one of the policemen while two others in the incident were also taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Five other police personnel, including a female member, were injured in clashes with the workers, who have refused a 56 percent rise in minimum wage to Tk 12,500.

The stun grenade blast occurred in the Naozor area, said Md Mahbub Alam, the commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Those hospitalised after the explosion were Prabir, 40, a sub-inspector identified with a single name, Nayek Morshed Alam Khan, 35, and Constable Fuad Hasan, 27.

Of them, Fuad’s wrist was blown off and he also sustained injuries to the head. Morshed received wounds in both his hands and legs while Prabir suffered injuries to his head and face, according to DMCH emergency doctors.

The injured were sent to the hospital and workers stopped protesting and left in the evening as the tension simmered down, according to Mahbub.

Dr Md Alauddin, residential physician at DMCH emergency department, said Fuad and Morshed were admitted to the hospital while Prabir was taken to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.