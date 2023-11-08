Stun grenade explosion inside APC leaves policemen injured

A stun grenade explosion inside an armoured personnel carrier, or APC, during clashes between police and garment workers protesting for a pay rise has left several law enforcers injured in Gazipur.
The blast tore off the wrist of one of the policemen while two others in the incident were also taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police said on Wednesday.
Five other police personnel, including a female member, were injured in clashes with the workers, who have refused a 56 percent rise in minimum wage to Tk 12,500.
The stun grenade blast occurred in the Naozor area, said Md Mahbub Alam, the commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
Those hospitalised after the explosion were Prabir, 40, a sub-inspector identified with a single name, Nayek Morshed Alam Khan, 35, and Constable Fuad Hasan, 27.
Of them, Fuad’s wrist was blown off and he also sustained injuries to the head. Morshed received wounds in both his hands and legs while Prabir suffered injuries to his head and face, according to DMCH emergency doctors.
The injured were sent to the hospital and workers stopped protesting and left in the evening as the tension simmered down, according to Mahbub.
Dr Md Alauddin, residential physician at DMCH emergency department, said Fuad and Morshed were admitted to the hospital while Prabir was taken to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.
Garment workers are agitating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 for the last several days near factories in Gazipur’s Konabari, Kashimpur, Shafipur, Mouchak and areas close-by.
Workers from factories in Konabari and Jurain took to the streets and clashed with police to reject the new minimum wage of Tk 12,500 announced by the government on Tuesday.
A female garment worker died in clashes with police during the protests against the government’s minimum wage decision.
Another worker shot during the clashes was receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
As police brought things under control in the afternoon, agitated workers once again took to the streets after news of the worker’s death spread.
They clashed with police at Konabari. Five police members were wounded during the clash.
With things heating up, the Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion personnel joined police to bring the situation under control. The workers then retreated but blockaded the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.
At one point, the disgruntled protesters lit tyres and old furniture on the highway in a show of protest but police dispersed them from the streets in the evening.