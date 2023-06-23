Convicted JMB militant worked at a TV station while on the run, says RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Tuhin Reza, a member of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the nationwide bombings in 2005, after tracking him down as an employee at a private TV station.

Law enforcers arrested the 42-year-old at his home in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Thursday night, said the unit’s captain Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed.

Tuhin, who was on the run for a decade and a half, was working as a video editor at the TV station. The RAB, however, failed to unearth any information about his involvement with the JMB since the 2005 attacks.

More tests needed to be carried out on his phone to find any connections, Mohiuddin said at a media briefing on Friday.