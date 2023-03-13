Owners shy away from Nagar Paribahan as old buses get in the way of new service

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, a franchise-based bus service to bring order to the chaotic public transport sector in the capital, has faced a series of hurdles since its launch more than one year ago. Opposition from owners of services under the old system has remained one of the greatest obstacles for the new service to succeed.

Nagar Paribahan was expected to end reckless driving in a race for more passengers, stopping anywhere to pick up and drop off travellers and operating services with buses in poor condition – key factors behind notorious gridlocks in the city.

Passengers are now forced to take unfit and unauthorised buses as the owners have brought the vehicles from other routes without permission.

The franchise-based system, which strictly follows the rules, is struggling to compete with the unfit, unauthorised buses run under the old ‘no rules’ system.