Two held in case against ‘Proloy’ gang over attack on Dhaka University student

A case has been filed against 19 named students and six to seven others over an attack on a Dhaka University student. The perpetrators are believed to be members of the ‘Proloy’ gang - a student gang known for their criminal activity.

Police have detained two members of this ‘Proloy’ gang and are questioning them, said OC Noor Mohammad of Shahbagh Police Station.

Sadia Afroza Khan, the mother of attack victim Jubayer Ibn Humayun, filed a case of assault with intent to murder on Monday morning, the police official said.

“On Sunday night, the university administration detained two of those involved and turned them over to police custody. They are being questioned.”