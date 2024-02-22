Environment official, wife die a day apart under mysterious circumstances

An official from the Department of Environment and his wife have died within a day of each other after suddenly falling ill at their home in the Dhaka's Mirpur.

The cause of their deaths remains unclear, with police awaiting their autopsy results for definitive answers.

Syed Nazmul Ahsan, director of the Department of Environment's Dhaka region, and his wife Nahid Binte Alam lived in the Mirpur-2 Government Officers Complex.

Upon falling ill on Wednesday, the couple was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, where 55-year-old Nazmul was declared dead by the attending physician, according to Inspector SM Kamruzzaman of the Mirpur Police Station.

Nahid was later transferred to Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital, where the 45-year-old succumbed to her illness on Thursday.

Inspector Kamruzzaman noted that no visible injuries were found on their bodies and the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.