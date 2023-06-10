    বাংলা

    Commuters suffer as traffic congestion grips Dhaka-Tangail highway

    A pick-up van overturned at the Kamakhya intersection of the highway in the early hours of Saturday, causing traffic to come to a halt

    Tangail Correspondent
    Published : 10 June 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 04:40 AM

    A 14-km tailback has formed on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway due to a road accident and an excess of vehicles.

    The snarl-up stretched from the east side of the bridge to Elenga in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila, said Zahid Hasan, chief of Elenga Highway Police Station.

    A pick-up van overturned at the Kamakhya intersection of the highway around 1 am on Saturday, said officer Zahid. It took about an hour to clear the road. Traffic was completely halted during this time, he said.

    "We are performing our duties. Things will return to normal soon."

