Heed lessons of Liberation War to achieve greatness: Hasina to athletes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Bangladeshi athletes to draw inspiration from the country's triumph in the Liberation War in their pursuit of victory on the field.

"Responding to the Father of the Nation's call, the people of this country took up arms and fought for independence. We are a victorious nation. We must always remember that on the field of play and believe we can win the game as well," Hasina said at an event on Wednesday.

“Everyone should bear this in mind. Only then will success come because [strong] morale and self-confidence are essential alongside proper training."

The prime minister was addressing an award ceremony marking the achievements of the Bangladesh Women's National Football Team, the unbeaten winners of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal.

The premier highlighted the various initiatives taken by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her Awami League government to promote sports across the country.

She also emphasised training as a key facet of sporting success. The more athletes train, the better the outcome will be on the field, according to Hasina.

Highlighting the importance of family support for athletes, she said, “We have always felt that sports are indispensable to us. My father used to play for Dhaka Wanderers Club and my brother [Sheikh] Kamal was also involved in sports."

She urged the youth to immerse themselves in sports as much as possible while engaging with cultural practices and literature. "Besides education, these are absolutely vital. It will help our youth develop both mentally and physically while forming a unique mindset and patriotic values."