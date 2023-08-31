    বাংলা

    Lavrov due in Bangladesh on Sept 7, Macron visit on the cards

    World leaders are set to gather in India for the G20 summit amid tension over the Russia-Ukraine war

    Published : 30 August 2023, 06:56 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 06:56 PM

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Bangladesh on Sept 7 on a two-day tour, while the government is working on a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in the second week of September.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the media about the developments on Wednesday,  as world leaders are set to gather in India for the G20 summit amid tension over the Russia-Ukraine war.

    President Vladimir Putin will not join the summit. So, Lavrov will represent Russia there. He will visit Dhaka on his way to India.

    Macron will join the summit on Sept 11.

    Amid media reports about his possible Dhaka visit, Momen said: “It’s not confirmed yet. We haven’t finalised it. We’re working on it.”

    He said the government expects to discuss French investment in Bangladesh, trade, climate change and regulated migration, along with the Rohingya crisis and women’s empowerment if Macron comes to Dhaka.

    Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after a bilateral meeting with Momen during the visit.

    Momen said he would raise the Rohingya refugee crisis in the meeting and discuss bilateral issues.

    Asked if they will discuss the Ukraine war, the foreign minister said: “Our approach is always towards ending the war, as said by our prime minister.

    “We’re a peace-loving country. The common people always suffer because of war.”

    Lavrov was supposed to join a ministerial conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association in Dhaka in 2022, but he cancelled the trip because of a “scheduling conflict”.

