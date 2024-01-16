High Court calls for removal of markets, stalls from highways

The High Court has instructed the government to remove banned three-wheelers from roads, and evict stalls and structures near highways to ensure public safety within three months.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued a rule on Tuesday, asking why the government's 'inaction' to address these matters should not be deemed illegal.

Supreme Court Advocate SM Badrul Islam filed a writ petition in the public interest over the matter.

“People's suffering has reached its peak as ongoing construction and renovation works are not completed on time due to various constructions on the highways across the country,” said Badrul, who argued in support of the petition at the hearing.

"The court ordered all illegal structures, stalls, markets and [three-wheelers like] Bhatbhatis, Nosimons, and Karimons to be removed from roads and highways to bring them under 'compliance' within three months."

The secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, the BRTA and the chief of Highway Police have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy, and assistant attorneys general Salim Azad and Anis ul Mawa represented the state.