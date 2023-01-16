    বাংলা

    No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant killed in internal dispute’ in Bandarban

    Arrested suspects told police a fellow member of Jamatul Ansar was killed and buried in the hilly forest after an internal dispute

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM

    Police have found no body in the “grave of an Islamist militant” who was allegedly killed following an internal dispute among the members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in Bandarban.

    The authorities located the “grave” in the remote hills of Muangmual Para in Ruma following information given by arrested suspects.

    Mamun Shibli, chief executive of Ruma Upazila administration, said they went to exhume the body on Monday, but found only some pieces of evidence.

    The evidence included a blanket, said Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station. “It’s obvious that the place was dug recently.”

    The authorities prepared to go to Muangmual Para on Sunday, but scrapped the plans due to dense fog. Shibli said they had to use rope to reach the place on Monday.

    Alamgir said the arrestees might have misled the law enforcers for some unknown reason, or the body was buried somewhere else, or the militants moved it after hearing about the court order to exhume the body.

    Commander Khandaker Al Moin, spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, identified the militant, who was allegedly killed, as Aminul Islam alias Al Amin.

    The law enforcers took Aminul’s father Nuru Hossain to the site of the grave for identification.

    Nuru said cooking pots, platters and other things at the site indicated it was a training camp.

    “It’s a miserable life. I want punishment of the fundamentalists who misinterpreted Islam and provided wrong information about the government and the nation to mislead youths,” he said.

    The Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday said it arrested five suspected members of Jamatul Ansar in the remote forests of Roangchhari and Thanchi.

    The suspects allegedly had training at the camps of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts.

    The suspects have been identified as Nizamuddin Hiron alias Yusuf, 30, Sadikur Rahman Sumon alias Farkun, 30, Saleh Ahmed alias Saiha, 27, Bayezid Islam alias Bairu, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy.

    Alamgir said the four adult suspects revealed the information about the killing of a fellow member of the group during quizzing in police custody.

