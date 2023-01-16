No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant killed in internal dispute’ in Bandarban

The authorities prepared to go to Muangmual Para on Sunday, but scrapped the plans due to dense fog. Shibli said they had to use rope to reach the place on Monday.



Alamgir said the arrestees might have misled the law enforcers for some unknown reason, or the body was buried somewhere else, or the militants moved it after hearing about the court order to exhume the body.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, identified the militant, who was allegedly killed, as Aminul Islam alias Al Amin.

The law enforcers took Aminul’s father Nuru Hossain to the site of the grave for identification.



Nuru said cooking pots, platters and other things at the site indicated it was a training camp.