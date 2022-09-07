Hasina pushes for united efforts for pandemic recovery, economic growth on India visit

Apart from working closely to recuperate from the COVID pandemic and for economic resilience, Shahriar said, she also made headway in fuel cooperation and Bangladeshi ministries and departments will discuss buying diesel from India.

He said India had “political goodwill” to export fuel oil to Bangladesh. Hasina also proposed India ship “secured volumes or quantities” of goods which Bangladesh is running short of.

Shahriar underscored the honour India has given Hasina on her trip judging by the “streets filled with announcements of her visit” and “coverage on daily newspapers, media and television.”

“...it should be quite clear how much respect India is giving [Hasina] and there is no shortage of that.”

Hasina spoke about sending the Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar.

“[Modi] said it was clear that repatriation was the only solution and India is working towards that goal as much as possible,” Shahriar said.

The issue involving anti-dumping duty on Bangladeshi jute products received attention as well.

“Although we were told that exports of Indian and Bangladeshi jute have increased despite [the enforcement], prime minister Hasina raised the matter strongly and [Modi] instructed his office and other departments to swiftly resolve the issue and discuss its resolution with us if needed.”

Hasina and Modi also discussed the shrinking number of border fatalities and that even some rare incidents deliver “pain due to the mutuality between the countries”, Shahriar added.