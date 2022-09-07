Hasina pushes for united efforts for pandemic recovery, economic growth on India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi discussed the necessity of the neighbouring countries closely combining efforts to counter the post-pandemic troubles and ongoing global economic crunch during her visit there.
In a brief at New Delhi’s Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Hasina’s trip to India is “particularly important” this time around.
Apart from working closely to recuperate from the COVID pandemic and for economic resilience, Shahriar said, she also made headway in fuel cooperation and Bangladeshi ministries and departments will discuss buying diesel from India.
He said India had “political goodwill” to export fuel oil to Bangladesh. Hasina also proposed India ship “secured volumes or quantities” of goods which Bangladesh is running short of.
Shahriar underscored the honour India has given Hasina on her trip judging by the “streets filled with announcements of her visit” and “coverage on daily newspapers, media and television.”
“...it should be quite clear how much respect India is giving [Hasina] and there is no shortage of that.”
Hasina spoke about sending the Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar.
“[Modi] said it was clear that repatriation was the only solution and India is working towards that goal as much as possible,” Shahriar said.
The issue involving anti-dumping duty on Bangladeshi jute products received attention as well.
“Although we were told that exports of Indian and Bangladeshi jute have increased despite [the enforcement], prime minister Hasina raised the matter strongly and [Modi] instructed his office and other departments to swiftly resolve the issue and discuss its resolution with us if needed.”
Hasina and Modi also discussed the shrinking number of border fatalities and that even some rare incidents deliver “pain due to the mutuality between the countries”, Shahriar added.
He mentioned that Hasina had spoken about India being able to be more generous with Teesta river water-sharing agreement in an interview. “The matter was discussed in that light and we are still assured that India will deliver on the promise even if delayed.”
Shahriar highlighted the agreement that allows Bangladesh to withdraw 153 cusecs of water from the Kushiyara River at Rahimpur as a “significant achievement” of the tour.
On what Bangladesh gains from this agreement, he said, “Please pay attention to this that we are not having to provide anything for the water.”
Shahriar added that Bangladesh and India had discussed a possible date for the next Joint River Commission ministerial-level meeting.
“Both parties have reached consensus on retaining the momentum we’ve gained [on the issue].”