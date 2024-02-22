    বাংলা

    Driver, assistant die as tractor falls into ditch in Brahmanbaria

    The speeding tractor veered off the road and fell into a ditch, according to the police

    Brahmanbaria Correspondent
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 08:22 AM

    Two people have died after a sand-laden tractor tumbled into a roadside ditch in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar Upazila.

    The incident occurred on the Nabinagar-Radhika highway in Borohit on Thursday morning, according to Ali Akkas Rubel, chief of the Shibpur Police Outpost.

    The victims were identified as 26-year-old Md Enamul, the tractor driver, and his 14-year-old assistant Amir Hossain. Another assistant, 15-year-old Rakib, was seriously injured and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

    The tractor was headed to Shibpur from Narui village when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, according to Rubel.

    The tractor subsequently veered into a ditch and overturned. Enamul and Amir died on the spot.

    Police later went to the scene and rescued the victims, said Rubel.

