Driver, assistant die as tractor falls into ditch in Brahmanbaria

Two people have died after a sand-laden tractor tumbled into a roadside ditch in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Nabinagar-Radhika highway in Borohit on Thursday morning, according to Ali Akkas Rubel, chief of the Shibpur Police Outpost.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Md Enamul, the tractor driver, and his 14-year-old assistant Amir Hossain. Another assistant, 15-year-old Rakib, was seriously injured and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.