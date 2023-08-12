Nine Bangladeshis are ‘missing’ after latest migrant boat disaster in Mediterranean

Nine young Bangladeshis from Narsingdi have been reported missing by their families while on their way to Italy from Libya in a migrant boat that capsized in the Mediterranean.

Seven other men from Narsingdi reportedly went missing and another died in a similar incident on Jun 24.

The latest disaster occurred on Wednesday night, some 40 minutes after the boat left a migrant camp on the Libyan coast, said Jamal Mia, whose brother Kamal Hossain is among the nine men.