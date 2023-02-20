Gulshan fire: gutted building with luxurious structure had ‘safety lapses’

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has found many “safety lapses” in the upscale building that caught fire in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, a fire service director who is heading a five-member investigation committee, inspected the building on Monday.

The building did not have a proper fire safety system, he said.

Six duplex apartments on every floor of the 12-storey building, except the ground floor, house several families. Many people got stuck at their apartments after the blaze engulfed the building.

It took the firefighters four hours to douse the fire. Two victims died and another was critically injured after jumping off to save themselves from the scorching flames.