Police detain 12 'suspicious' individuals at Dhaka's Sadarghat ahead of AL, BNP rallies

Police have detained 12 people at Dhaka’s Sadarghat launch terminal ahead of the duelling political rallies in the capital called by the BNP and three affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League.

“Law enforcers found their behaviour suspicious as the detainees could not provide their addresses. Police believe they came to Dhaka to create chaos during the rallies,” Kotwali Police Station chief Shahinur Rahman said.

However, the identities of the detainees were not revealed.

“The terminal was almost empty when vessels from the southern districts docked at Sadarghat. A few passengers were arrested when they were crossing the police station,” said Awal, a witness.