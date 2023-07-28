Police detain 12 'suspicious' individuals at Dhaka's Sadarghat ahead of AL, BNP rallies

Police have detained 12 people at Dhaka’s Sadarghat launch terminal ahead of the duelling political rallies in the capital called by the BNP and three affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League.
“Law enforcers found their behaviour suspicious as the detainees could not provide their addresses. Police believe they came to Dhaka to create chaos during the rallies,” Kotwali Police Station chief Shahinur Rahman said.
However, the identities of the detainees were not revealed.
“The terminal was almost empty when vessels from the southern districts docked at Sadarghat. A few passengers were arrested when they were crossing the police station,” said Awal, a witness.
The number of passenger boats and trawlers from Keraniganj also comparatively low on the Buriganga River due to strict police searches at the terminals' entrance.
Many people travel from the capital’s Swarighat to Sadarghat and Barisur by trawlers, but the vessels were not available on the waterway on Friday.
Iqbal, a trawler driver, said the vessel owner had asked him to suspend the service.
The number of passenger boats was also sparse on the river. A couple of boats were seen transporting passengers from Dhaka to Keraniganj, but few of them returned.
A total of 13 Chandpur-bound launches left the terminal in the morning, but only one arrived from the district, BIWTA official AKM Belayet Hossain said.
TRAFFIC SPARSE IN GABTOLI AMID FREQUENT POLICE CHECKS
The number of buses at the Gabtoli bus terminal has decreased compared to previous days. While some long-distance and local buses travelling to Dhaka's outskirts were operating from the terminal, heightened police vigilance caused disruptions during travel as some vehicles were halted midway for checks.
Aslam Hossain, a driver's aide from Selfie Paribahan on the Gabtoli-Paturia route, said all buses providing services in Dhaka were operational, but some of them could not reach their destinations due to the road checks.
“All the long-distance buses arrived last night. Not too many [buses] are travelling now. Departing buses have limited passengers. Fridays are usually busy, but that's not the case today,” said Azim, who was selling tickets for a Rajshahi-bound bus.
Police have set up a check-post in Aminbazar, an entry point to Dhaka, and have been active since 6 am, according to Traffic Police Inspector Khasru Parvez. Law enforcement officials said they are mainly inspecting long-haul buses entering the city, along with a few cars and microbuses, for suspicious elements.
Parvez pointed out that traffic is usually light on Fridays.