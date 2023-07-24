    বাংলা

    Police arrest 5 more suspects over attack on Hero Alom

    Law enforcers have arrested 15 suspects in the case so far

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 July 2023, 10:15 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 10:15 AM

    Another five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, while the independent candidate was leaving a polling centre in Banani during the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

    They are Shoaib Molla, Bayezid Molla, Md Sab Mia, Md Humayun Kabir and Md Saiful Islam Sajal. They were apprehended during raids across Dhaka on Sunday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Hazif Al Asad of the Detective Branch's Gulshan Division.

    On Jul 17, Alom was attacked outside the Bidya Niketan School and College polling centre in an incident that drew international condemnation.

    In a video depicting the incident, a group of men was seen shoving Alom to the ground and taking turns punching him before he jogged away from the attackers. He later received medical attention at a hospital.

    Alom's aide, Sujan Rahman Shuvo, subsequently started a case at the Banani Police Station.

    The Detective Branch's Gulshan Division later took over the investigation.

