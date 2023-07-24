Police arrest 5 more suspects over attack on Hero Alom

Another five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, while the independent candidate was leaving a polling centre in Banani during the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

They are Shoaib Molla, Bayezid Molla, Md Sab Mia, Md Humayun Kabir and Md Saiful Islam Sajal. They were apprehended during raids across Dhaka on Sunday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Hazif Al Asad of the Detective Branch's Gulshan Division.

Police have arrested 15 suspects in the case so far.