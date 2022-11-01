    বাংলা

    Government appoints 1,929 candidates through 40th BCS exams

    They will get Tk 22,000 to Tk 53,060 a month in line with the National Pay Scale 2015

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM

    The government has appointed 1,929 candidates in the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service exams to jobs under different cadres.

    The public administration ministry announced the appointments on Tuesday, saying the new government officials will get Tk 22,000 to Tk 53,060 a month in line with the National Pay Scale 2015.

    They will get basic and special training as per the government requirement before working as trainees for two years. Their jobs will be permanent once they successfully end the training and traineeship.

    The officials will have to join their workplaces following instructions from the ministries or divisions by Dec 4.

