Hit by power cuts, Dhaka water supply falls by 500m litres

After the Payra Power Plant completely suspended operations earlier this week, Bangladesh has once again been hit by crippling power outages. That led to an acute shortage of water supply for the people in different areas of the capital.

Taqsem said Dhaka needs 2.85 billion litres to 2.95 billion litres of water daily, but production dwindled to 2.4 billion litres due to the power cuts.

"We can't run the pumps when there's no power. So people in some areas of Dhaka are not getting water. We are constantly in talks with the Power Division. We've asked them to set up a dual connection for WASA pumps," he said.