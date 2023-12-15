Two traders die in a three-way road crash in Jamalpur

At least two people have died in a three-way collision involving a bus, a small passenger vehicle, locally called Laguna, and an autorickshaw in Jamalpur.

Seven others were injured in the accident that occurred at Titpalla on Jamalpur-Tangail highway around 5:30 am on Friday.

The dead were identified as vegetable traders 40-year-old Anwar Hossain from Tangail’s Dhanbari Upazila, and 52-year-old Shamsul Hossain from Jamalpur’s Sontia village.