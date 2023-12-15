    বাংলা

    Two traders die in a three-way road crash in Jamalpur

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 05:18 AM

    At least two people have died in a three-way collision involving a bus, a small passenger vehicle, locally called Laguna, and an autorickshaw in Jamalpur.

    Seven others were injured in the accident that occurred at Titpalla on Jamalpur-Tangail highway around 5:30 am on Friday.

    The dead were identified as vegetable traders 40-year-old Anwar Hossain from Tangail’s Dhanbari Upazila, and 52-year-old Shamsul Hossain from Jamalpur’s Sontia village.

    A Dhaka-bound Sadnan Paribahan bus from Jamalpur collided head-on with a Laguna and an autorickshaw headed to Jamalpur from Tangail, said Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir, chief of Jamalpur Central Police Station.

    Two people died on the spot, while seven others were injured, he said, adding all of the victims were passengers on the Laguna and autorickshaw.

    Police and fire service personnel rescued the injured crash victims and took them to the Jamalpur 250-bed General Hospital.

